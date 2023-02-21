Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2023: From Alia Bhatt to The Kashmir Files, check out FULL list of winners

The prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023 was held in the city on Monday night.
Scores of celebs attended the coveted event, including Rekha, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Anupam Kher, Udit Narayan, and others.
While Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files' took home the award for the best film, Alia won the Best Actress award for her role in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'.
Check out the complete list of winners here:
Best Film: The Kashmir Files
Best Director: R Balki for Chup: Revenge of The Artist
Best Actor: Ranbir Kapoor for Brahmastra: Part 1
Best Actress: Alia Bhatt for Gangubai Kathiawadi
Most Promising Actor: Rishab Shetty for Kantara
Best Actor In A Supporting Role: Maniesh Paul for Jugjugg Jeeyo
Outstanding Contribution In The Film Industry: Rekha
Best Web Series: Rudra: The Edge of Darkness
Best Actor (Critics): Varun Dhawan for Bhediya
Film of The Year: RRR
Most Versatile Actor Of The Year: Anupam Kher for The Kashmir Files
Best Male Singer: Sachet Tandon for Maiyya Mainu
Best Female Singer: Neeti Mohan for Meri Jaan
Best Cinematographer: PS Vinod for Vikram Vedha
Outstanding Contribution In The Music Industry: Hariharan
Television Series of The Year: Anupamaa
Best Actor In A Television Series: Zain Imam for Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawaan
Best Actress In A Television Series: Tejasswi Prakash for Naagin
