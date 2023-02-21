Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2023: From Alia Bhatt to The Kashmir Files, check out FULL list of winners

Follow us on

Follow us on

The prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023 was held in the city on Monday night.

Scores of celebs attended the coveted event, including Rekha, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Anupam Kher, Udit Narayan, and others.

While Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files' took home the award for the best film, Alia won the Best Actress award for her role in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'.

Check out the complete list of winners here:

Best Film: The Kashmir Files

Best Director: R Balki for Chup: Revenge of The Artist

Best Actor: Ranbir Kapoor for Brahmastra: Part 1

Best Actress: Alia Bhatt for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Most Promising Actor: Rishab Shetty for Kantara

Best Actor In A Supporting Role: Maniesh Paul for Jugjugg Jeeyo

Outstanding Contribution In The Film Industry: Rekha

Best Web Series: Rudra: The Edge of Darkness

Best Actor (Critics): Varun Dhawan for Bhediya

Film of The Year: RRR

Most Versatile Actor Of The Year: Anupam Kher for The Kashmir Files

Best Male Singer: Sachet Tandon for Maiyya Mainu

Best Female Singer: Neeti Mohan for Meri Jaan

Best Cinematographer: PS Vinod for Vikram Vedha

Outstanding Contribution In The Music Industry: Hariharan

Television Series of The Year: Anupamaa

Best Actor In A Television Series: Zain Imam for Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawaan

Best Actress In A Television Series: Tejasswi Prakash for Naagin

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)