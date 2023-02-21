Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2023: Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Varun Dhawan, others shine

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 21, 2023
The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023 was held in Mumbai on Monday night
While it was graced by a host of celebs, the ones who stole the limelight were Alia Bhatt and Rekha
Varun Dhawan looked dashing in a black suit
Anupam Kher was his usual gentleman self in a grey suit
Varun was seen touching Kher's feet out of respect
Vidya Balan made heads turn in a green ensemble
Vivek Agnihotri
Shriya Saran and Isha Koppikar Narang
Abdu Rozik and Anupam Kher
Dulquer Salmaan
Jim Sarbh
Udit Narayan
Ronit Bose Roy and Shreyas Talpade
