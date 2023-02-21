Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2023: Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Varun Dhawan, others shine

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 21, 2023

The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023 was held in Mumbai on Monday night

While it was graced by a host of celebs, the ones who stole the limelight were Alia Bhatt and Rekha

Varun Dhawan looked dashing in a black suit

Anupam Kher was his usual gentleman self in a grey suit

Varun was seen touching Kher's feet out of respect

Vidya Balan made heads turn in a green ensemble

Vivek Agnihotri

Shriya Saran and Isha Koppikar Narang

Abdu Rozik and Anupam Kher

Dulquer Salmaan

Jim Sarbh

Udit Narayan

Ronit Bose Roy and Shreyas Talpade

Thanks For Reading!

Inside pics from Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic's haldi and mehendi
Find out More