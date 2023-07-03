Crowd Chants 'Amitabh Bachchan Ki Jai' As Megastar Steps Out Of Jalsa On Sunday - WATCH

Indian megastar Amitabh Bachchan adores and respects his fans and it is not hidden from the people who love him. The 80-year-old has been following the ritual of meeting and greeting his fans outside his residence every Sunday since 1982, and this Sunday was no different.

On July 2, Sunday, Big B stepped outside his palatial residence Jalsa in Mumbai, much to the delight of the sea of fans who were waiting for him.

This time, the meet and greet was even more special as Big B celebrated the completion of 23 years of his superhit quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati, which first aired on television on July 3, 2000.

Fans chant 'Amitabh Bachchan Ki Jai'

The megastar took to his official Instagram handle in the late hours of Sunday and shared a video of fans gathered outside his house to just have one glimpse of him.

They were also seen chanting "Amitabh Bachchan Ki Jai", as the actor greeted them with folded hands.

"My gracious love .. ever .. for your affection! Every Sunday since 1982 .. !!!" he captioned the video.

Amitabh Bachchan celebrates 23 years of KBC

Post his Sunday meet and greet session, Big B took to his blog to share his joy as KBC completed 23 years.

"Greetings for KBC completing glorious 23 years since its first start on July 3, 2000 .. more glory .. 🌟 a lot of time has passed and a lot of affection and love attained .. I pray for its relevance .. for its presence .. for its opportunity .. for just what it is .. and more," he wrote.

Sharing pictures from his Jalsa meet-up, he added, "Back to the promise of a meet .. and the joy of their love and appreciation and the undeserved ‘guru dakshina’ ..no no no … NOOOOOO .. no guru , yes dakshina .. no not dakshina .. just the giving .. giving away .. the give in its desired situation the joy of its give ..I shall .. and shall continue to do so.."

Meanwhile, it was recently announced that KBC is all set to return with a new season, and this time, the show promises to be even bigger and better.