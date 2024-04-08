Crew Actress Trupti Khamkar On Working With Diljit Dosanjh: 'Being Around Him Feels Like You Are Near God'

Trupti Khamkar and Diljit Dosanjh in Crew | A still from the trailer

Actress Trupti Khamkar, who played the role of a cop in Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Kareena Kapoor-starrer Crew, is currently receiving praises for her performance. In an interview with The Free Press Journal, Trupti shares her experience of working on the con comedy, also her first film in which she got major screen time, and the lessons she learnt while shooting for the film.

Trupti is grateful for the opportunity and she calls Crew a 'blessing in disguise'. "The experience has been great as it is my first film in which I've got so much screen time. I got something which is worth my calibre as an actor after 25 years of working in the industry. It was a lot of fun as I got the opportunity to work with all the biggies. We finished the film in June 2023 and then there were some corrective steps taken and in the reshoot, I was the only actor who got most of the scenes and that is why my character looks so important," she gushes.

"During the shoot, the director (Rajesh A Krishnan) told me that my role is very important, even bigger than Diljit Dosanjh. I thought he was just fooling me and wanted to make me happy. But when I saw the film, I was surprised and that is when I understood that he was not lying," she adds.

Trupti says the film has taught her a lot of things, especially to have patience. "The biggest lesson is to keep your head down and just work. The people I worked with never made me feel that they are big stars. So, I learned that when you work, no one is big or small. I also learned to have patience and whatever is yours will definitely come to you. I learned that if you work peacefully, life will be better," she says.

The actress is all praises for the director. "I had done an ad film with him long back and I was fortunate that he remembered me. He is fantastic to work with. His timing and sense of comedy worked for me in a very good way. On sets, everything was professional and all the credit goes to Rajesh. He made us feel like a family. We didn't interact much with each other but we all felt the same kind of love," Trupti shares.

She considers herself lucky to have got the opportunity to share screen space with Diljit Dosanjh. Trupti states, "I would definitely like to work with Diljit again. He is the most God-like person I've ever met. He comes with the most amount of humility. He is a Shiv bhakt and he constantly chants Om Namah Shivay. When you are around him, you feel like you are in a temple, near God. He is very spiritual. Diljit is, of course, an amazing actor, and he is never not there. Even in between scenes, he looks into your eyes. I want to be like him. If I become only 10 per cent of what he is, mujhe lagega maine duniya jeet li hai. He is 'Dil-Jeet' in a real sense."

On a concluding note, Trupti calls herself an emotionally intense actor and wants filmmakers to tap that side of hers and offer her more serious roles. "The plays I have done earlier had nothing to do with comedy. My directors used to always say that I have a very powerful emotional intensity. But what happens is when you do something in the industry everyone says 'Ye toh bahot accha kar raha hai'. There is seriousness also in what I do. So I would like somebody to notice that," she signs off.