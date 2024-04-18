'Cop' Shahid Kapoor Flaunts Rugged Look As He Shoots For Deva In Mumbai's Dongri; EXCLUSIVE Video Out

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor was spotted shooting in Mumbai's famous Dongri area on Thursday (April 18) for his much-awaited film Deva. In the film, Shahid will be seen as a cop. Several pictures and videos from the sets have surfaced in which Shahid can be seen preparing for a scene.

The actor is seen wearing blue jeans and a plain white t-shirt. He completed his look with black sunglasses. Shahid is seen interacting with the director and others present on the shoot location.

Shahid is seen in a beefed up look, looking suave with a stubble and shorter hair.

Later, he is also seen wearing a khaki police vest. Several police vans and other vehicles can also be seen in the visuals. Actor Pavail Gulati, who will also be seen as a cop in Deva, was also spotted at the same location.

Check out the video here:

In October 2023, Shahid had announced the film along with his first look. Deva is being helmed by Rosshan Andrrews, known for directing Malayalam films like Salute and Kayamkulam Kochunni. It stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead opposite Shahid.

According to the makers, Deva follows a brilliant yet rebellious police officer investigating a high-profile case. As he delves deeper into the case, he uncovers a web of deceit and betrayal, leading him down a thrilling and dangerous path.

The film is all set to hit the big screens on October 11, 2024.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid was last seen on the big screens opposite Kriti Sanon in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The film released in February 2024 and received mixed reviews from critics and the audience. The total box office collection of the film was over Rs 133 crore.

In March 2024, he announced that he will star in Ashwatthama: The Saga Continues, which will be directed by Sachin B Ravi. He has replaced Vicky Kaushal. The film will delve into the Legend of The Immortal Warrior Ashwatthama from the Mahabharata and the magnum opus will be released in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.