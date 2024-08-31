Cooking Up A Storm With Madhoo Shah: ‘I Can Spoil Any Cuisine Because I Will Add Achar Or Jam To It'

Actor Madhoo Shah (of Roja fame) has worked in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada films. Phew! She avers, “I believe health is holistic, so it’s not just about what I consume through my mouth, but also through my eyes, ears, and mind.” On a less esoteric note, she chuckles, “I can add jam and pickle to any food. I love jam and pickle.” Not just in eating and gymming, Madhoo feels there should be consistency in all aspects of life.

My dietary preference: I am a vegetarian.

First thing I have: A liter of hot water. I’ve been doing this for years—it cleanses my insides. Sometimes I add a little salt, following the Ayurvedic principle of total cleanliness. When I want a full detox, I have hot water with a dash of lemon, salt, and honey. Then, I have a cup of Indian masala chai with gur because I love to start my day with a bit of sweetness. After that, I do my yoga.

My breakfast comprises: Whey protein and nuts like almonds and walnuts.

My lunch: I’m not very particular because I often have lunch with friends. I ensure I eat less but relish my meal without any “nos,” “dos,” or “don’ts.” I enjoy a good conversation and hearty laughter with my friends over a lovely meal. If I’m having lunch at home, I focus on dal, bhath, and shakh.

In the evenings: My girlfriends and I often meet for coffee. I enjoy my cappuccinos.

I love drinking coffee at: I love the club culture. I’m a member of the Willingdon Club and Breach Candy Club too, so a good chai with bhel works for me.

For dinner, I eat: Soup and something very light. I like to eat early, but what matters more is how much I eat. I try to take a long gap between my two meals, but I don’t go to sleep hungry.

Foods I avoid: Masaledar food; I like it simple. I have a sweet tooth, but I don’t indulge in desserts. Instead, I have my chai with gur and sometimes til gur laddoos.

My favourite cuisine: It was Thai, but now it’s Italian (pizzas, pastas, and salads). I also indulge in Lebanese, but nothing compares to my simple home food.

I can cook: Not really, and I’m not proud of it.

My all-time favourite snack is: Pani puri and chaat from Swati and Sharmaji in Juhu.

My childhood memories of food: My father, brother, and I often went to the Linking Road place famous for its pani puri or Sharmajis at Juhu. When I am in nostalgic mood I remember the Shiv Sagar Schezwan Noodles, which I used to eat with my brother—God knows how many years ago. Frankie at Sarkari Bhandar in Juhu was another favourite. I frequently dined at Little Italy and Mainland China with my childhood best friends.

The weirdest thing I have had: I’m a vegetarian, so I don’t have too many weird food habits, but I love jam with roti, mathri, bread, etc. I have a thing for jams. I can spoil any cuisine because I will add achar or jam to it.

My favourite beverage: Masala chai at 5 in the evening makes me go, “Wah, kya Taj hai.”

My best monsoon snack: The roadside bhutta with masala, and a cup of chai.

Sprouted Moong Salad |

Recipe Of Sprouted Moong Salad

Ingredients:

100 gms sprouted moong

1 small cucumber (finely chopped)

1 small tomato (finely chopped)

1 teaspoon lemon juice (or as per taste)

Pepper powder (as per taste)

Salt (as per taste)

Little sev (to garnish)

Method:

Wash and boil the moong in sufficient water with a little salt. Do not overboil the moong. Once done, strain out the residual water and let it cool. Add the finely chopped cucumber, tomato, a little salt, lemon juice, and pepper powder. Gently mix. Garnish with some sev and enjoy.