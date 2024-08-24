How I Met My Partner: Kavita Krishnamurti Says 'Love Is About Being Each Other’s Best Friend And Tolerating Each Other’s Shortcomings'

Kavita Krishnamurti and Dr. L. Subramaniam |

I got married rather late in life. I was an established Bollywood singer (Hawa Hawai, Nimbooda, Maar Dala), says Kavita Krishnamurti. The Padma Shri recipient may have married Padma Bhushan Dr. L. Subramaniam late in life, but it worked out well for them. In their marriage, music is the bedrock, as is the love for their three children.

Q. How and when did you meet your husband, Dr. L. Subramaniam?

A. Around 1999, I got a call about a film, Hey Ram, a project being done by Dr. Subramaniam. They wanted me to sing a duet with Hariharan. I remember going to the studio, and when I walked in, Dr. Subramaniam and Kamal Haasan greeted me warmly. Hariharan was also present. It was a beautiful evening. I had heard of Dr. Subramaniam as the great violinist. I had heard his music, though not too much of it, and I was worried that, since he is not a typical Bollywood composer, the song might not be within my range. My fears were unfounded. It was a very pretty song but had a tricky line that involved gliding from a high note to a low note and then returning to the middle octave to sing. Once he showed me how to do it, I pulled it off in a couple of takes.

Q. What were the qualities that you liked in him?

A. He was a great musician in the South Indian classical tradition and simultaneously had a deep knowledge of Western music. He has travelled around the globe, is very polished and educated, and has a peaceful personality. When I went to Bangalore to do a fusion song at his request, I met his children, who were born from his first wife, Viji Subramaniam. It had been four years since Viji had passed away due to a brain tumour. The children were with me all day in the studio. They really took a place in my heart the very first time I met them.

Q. Who proposed marriage?

A. He did.

Q. Who is a foodie?

A. He likes his idlis, dosas, and curd rice while I like to experiment. Just to let you know, after marriage, I became a vegetarian.

Q. Who is more short-tempered?

A. I am. He never raises his voice or shows his temper. The only time we ever have a difference is when it comes to time. I’m very punctual, and he is not. I like to go to the airport much earlier and settle down, and he’s always the late lateef.

Q. Who is more possessive?

A. He’s more possessive. I am not. I’m an Aquarian, so I live and let live.

Q. Who is the cleanliness freak?

A. He is. After marriage, every time I packed my suitcase, he would remove everything and pack it back systematically.

Q. What is the genre of music you both enjoy?

A. I listen to all kinds of music, but of course, I definitely enjoy classical music a lot, and now Karnatak music. I love listening to my husband playing the violin. It’s very evocative. He listens to everything. He enjoys Western music and is very fond of Bach. He listens to old classical singers from the South and also loves listening to Ali Akbar Khan Saab, Vilayat Khan Saab, and, once in a while, to North Indian music. He is a fan of Lataji.

Q. Were there any lifestyle changes you made?

A. Of course, there was great nervousness because I was firmly established in Mumbai but had to shift to Bangalore. Overnight, I was going to be a mother of three kids. My aunt and mother had a lot of apprehensions about it, but looking back, things fitted beautifully for me. The main thing that kept us going together is music and our love for the children. I admire his music greatly, and he has been a great support in my pursuit of music. I would shuttle between Mumbai and Bangalore because my mother and aunt were alive, and I wanted to be with them to take care of them. It all really worked out splendidly.

Love, for me, is being each other’s best friend and tolerating each other’s shortcomings.