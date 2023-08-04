Conleth Hill Aka Lord Varys From Game Of Thrones 'Felt Frustrated' After Being Burned To Death In The Final Season |

Actor Conleth Hill, who played the eunuch Lord Varys on all eight seasons of 'Game of Thrones' series, is opening up on why the final seasons of the series drew complaints. The reason for the disgruntled fan reactions, Hill said in a Times UK interview, was that the series showrunners were not on the same page, reports 'Deadline'.

The disagreements between HBO and showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss in the final season, which went beyond author George R.R. Martin source material led to confusing plot developments, Hill said. "Right up until the last two series, I had no complaints at all," Hill told The Times.

"I just felt frustrated with the last couple of (seasons) because Varys wasn't the all-knowing character he had been. I think the writers wanted to do one thing to end it and the studio HBO wanted to do another. I felt that last (season) was a bit rushed. I was inconsolable, but now I'm fine about it."

Lord Varys was executed in the series for backing Jon Snow over Daenerys Targaryen, because he thought the former would be a better ruler. Hill thought that his character's action was "noble" and in line with the established Varys ideals. But he still thought Lord Varys deserved more.

One such quibble was that there was no closure between Varys and his political rival, Littlefinger. He lamented that lack of inclusion in an EW interview. "I was very bummed to not have a final scene with him," Hill told EW.

He added: "I was bummed not to have any reaction to him dying, if he was my nemesis. That's been my feeling the last couple seasons, that my character became more peripheral, that they concentrated on others more. That's fine. It's the nature of a multi-character show."

"It was kind of frustrating. As a whole it's been overwhelmingly positive and brilliant but I suppose the last couple seasons weren't my favorite."