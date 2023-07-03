Game Of Thrones Actors Kit Harrington, Rose Leslie Blessed With Baby Girl

Game of Thrones actors Kit Harington and Rose Leslie welcomed their second child, a baby girl. The couple tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed their first child, a boy, in 2021.

The couple is yet to reveal the name of their newborn daughter. "They’re delighted to have welcomed a little girl into the family," the actor's representative reportedly said.

This good news comes after Kit had revealed in February 2023 that they were expecting their second child during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Kit had earlier opened up about the differences in his mindset between expecting the first baby and preparing for the second. "With the first baby, you're like walking on clouds and dancing through fields of daisies for nine months - well, the man is, anyway. But this time, the reality check comes much shorter. You get practical real quick," he had said.

When asked on The Tonight Show what his oldest son thinks of a newborn entering the family, Harington revealed that he doesn't think his child has "quite conceptually understood it just yet."

"We're trying to get him ready for it. We point to Rose's tummy and we say, 'Mommy's baby, mommy's baby.' And he points to his tummy and goes, 'My baby.' I'm quite sure that's — yeah, you'll know soon enough," the actor added.

Harington and Leslie's love story

They met in 2012 on the set of Game of Thrones, the HBO epic fantasy drama series, in which they played on-screen lovers Jon Snow and Ygritte.

The couple engaged in 2017 and tied the knot next year in Scotland's Aberdeenshire.

Leslie's first pregnancy was revealed by a magazine when the actress debuted her baby bump on the cover.