If Game Of Thrones Aired On Doordarshan: AI Creates Desi Jon Snow, Night King

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 13, 2023

An Indian AI artist took the internet by storm after he shared pictures of Game Of Thrones characters and how they would look like if the show aired in India on Doordarshan. Jon Snow as a desi prince is sure to win your hearts!

Although we miss Daenerys Targaryen's blonde hair, she looks breathtakingly beautiful as a desi princess

Tyrion Lannister

Arya Stark

The Night King (AI believes he would look like Amrish Puri?)

Cersei Lannister

Khal Drogo

Varys

Ygritte

Missandei

