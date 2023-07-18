CONFIRMED! Adivi Sesh Will NOT Direct Dacoit... Read On To Find Out Who Will

Adivi Sesh | Pic: Varinder chawla

Adivi Sesh’s film Goodachari (2018), a spy thriller flick, had rocked at the box office at the time of its release. The South superstar now has Goodachari 2 in the pipeline. The news from the lanes of Tollywood is that after Goodachari 2, Adivi Sesh will be acting and directing in his next film, Dacoit. We decided to tap our authentic sources and tried to authenticate this news and find facts.

Speaking exclusively to The Free Press Journal, one of the insiders who is close to Adivi Sesh, reveals, “Goodachari 2 is still in the writing stage. Sesh and Sashi Kiran Tikka’s first AD, Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi, is still writing it and will be directing it. This was always an understanding that Sashi will not direct Goodachari 2.”

Our source further adds, “We are still writing because we always want to come up with a strong script first. Unless we are satisfied with the script, we won’t go on the floors. Our ecosystem is such that we put more time on writing and then go on the floors well prepared. Writing itself is a full-time job. Sashi will direct Goodachari 3 if everything goes well.”

Informing a little more about Sashi’s next film in the pipeline, our source explains, “Sashi is writing something for himself which is still in the process of writing still. It will be a suspense film which is being produced with Mythri Movie Makers, the producers of Pushpa. They are affluent producers in Telugu. It will take time, but Sashi will be directing this one.”

About Sashi’s association with the script of Goodachari 2, our source says, “Sashi is very much associated with the film. He keeps listening to the Goodachari 2 script. All of them keep in touch, discuss it and keep giving their input and feedback.”

Also responding positively about Dacoit, our source informs, “Next is Dacoit. It has been there, but it’s never been told out.”

Who will direct Dacoit?

Adivi Sesh-starrer Dacoit will be produced by Akkineni Nagarjuna’s Annapurna Studios. Rumours down South are abuzz that Adivi will be directing Dacoit. “I don’t think he is going to direct it. He is good at writing scripts. He always feels he is not so good at direction. He always finds a good director for his scripts though,” our source reveals.

Our source further adds, “Adivi always feels he is not so good at direction. Shaneil Deo will direct Dacoit. He was the cinematographer for Goodachari.”

The source concludes, “Also, these names mentioned are all outsiders. There are a few more names. These outsiders have their own ecosystem and have made it not only in the Bollywood industry but have stretched out globally. It’s just that they have not yet announced about Dacoit.”

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)