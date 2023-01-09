In Pics: Grand launch of Adivi Sesh's Goodachari 2

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 09, 2023
Adivi Sesh arrived in Mumbai for the grand announcement of his upcoming film 'Goodachari 2'
The film, also titled as 'G2', will feature Adivi in a never-seen-before avatar
Adivi rocked the classic black shirt-blue jeans look at the announcement event
The crowd went berserk as soon as the 'Major' actor stepped out in the open
The first look of Adivi in 'G2' was released amid much fanfare
The actor, along with the makers, unveiled the first poster of the film on the streets of Mumbai
In the poster, Adivi can be seen all guns blazing
The makers even interacted with the scores of fans present at the event
