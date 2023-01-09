In Pics: Grand launch of Adivi Sesh's Goodachari 2

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 09, 2023

Adivi Sesh arrived in Mumbai for the grand announcement of his upcoming film 'Goodachari 2'

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The film, also titled as 'G2', will feature Adivi in a never-seen-before avatar

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Adivi rocked the classic black shirt-blue jeans look at the announcement event

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The crowd went berserk as soon as the 'Major' actor stepped out in the open

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The first look of Adivi in 'G2' was released amid much fanfare

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The actor, along with the makers, unveiled the first poster of the film on the streets of Mumbai

Photo by Viral Bhayani

In the poster, Adivi can be seen all guns blazing

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The makers even interacted with the scores of fans present at the event

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Thanks For Reading!

In Pics: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor cheer for Mumbai City FC
Find out More