Comedian Sundeep Sharma SLAMS Noida Cops For Claiming He Confused Mobile Phone With Gun: 'Hadd Kar Rakhi Hai'

Stand-up comedian Sundeep Sharma on Monday claimed that his car was stopped in the middle of the run by a man wielding a gun at night. However, when he shared his ordeal with the Noida Police, they responded by posting a statement that mentioned that Sharma confused mobile phone with a gun. The comedian hit back at the cops and said that the matter was being brushed under the carpet and denied any such statement, adding that public safety should be taken seriously.

It all started after Sharma took to X, formerly Twitter about the incident, claiming that a gun-wielding man had stopped his car on a city road in the middle of the night.

"So we were at gunpoint in the middle of a secluded road in Noida Sec 104. After the show me and @comicsaurabh were returning and a man stood in the middle of the dark road holding a gun in his hand," Sharma posted on X.

"The man approached the car, I aggressively shouted while holding my mobile phone, which I thought was also a potential self-defense weapon in the situation, he looked at us went to the side of the road, and signalled us to go, all this while smiling. We left from there alive, this," he said in another post.

So we were at gun point in the middle of a secluded road in Noida Sec 104. After the show me and @comicsaurabh were returning and a man stood in the middle of the dark road holding a gun in his hand. He was smiling and signalled us to stop, an SUV stopped right behind us, as — Sundeep Sharma (@sundeepshawarma) December 17, 2023

Happened 40 mins back, @Uppolice @noidapolice please take note of this and take action, probably you can save some life/lives. We did not open the car windows, the car doors were locked. — Sundeep Sharma (@sundeepshawarma) December 17, 2023

The comedian also urged the police to take note of the incident and initiate further action.

Later in the day, the police said that it launched an investigation into the matter and contacted the comedian for details. The police in a statement said that it talked to Sundeep Sharma, who does comedy show programmes, "regarding the alleged incident" during the investigation.

On the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, the comedian was going to Gurugram after a show at Sector-104, Noida, police said.

As soon as he crossed the Hajipur underpass and while taking a U-turn from the roundabout, he saw a person who looked like a businessman wearing a suit and boots, they said.

"This man was holding a mobile in his hand and suddenly he came in front of my car on the road. Due to this my friend, who was driving, got scared and stopped the car. When the person made eye contact with us, he smiled and moved aside and signaled us to go ahead," police said quoting the comedian's statement.

There was another car coming behind Sharma's which stopped along with theirs and even after they got out, that car remained standing there, after that he did not know where that person and the car went, they said.

"During the police investigation, Sandeep Sharma said about the 'gun' that he could not see it properly in a hurry and the man might have a mobile in his hand," police said.

Denying any such statement, Sharma took to X on Monday night and wrote, "I disagree with this response, kindly take this matter seriously 🙏 I have posted my replies under this comment. It's not like we are imagining things. Please put lights on that stretch which is completely dark and secluded and connects to the highway."

I disagree with this response, kindly take this matter seriously 🙏 I have posted my replies under this comment. It's not like we are imagining things. Please put lights on that stretch which is completely dark and secluded and connects to the highway 🙏 https://t.co/mMX0ewz3Rk — Sundeep Sharma (@sundeepshawarma) December 18, 2023

“No, I never said that it could be a mobile phone, I disagree with it. The Police is trying to brush the matter under the carpet, they asked me if I saw what kind of gun it was, I said how could I possibly see the brand of the make. Public safety needs to be taken seriously," he added in a subsequent post.

No, I never said that it could be a mobile phone, I disagree with it. The Police is trying to brush the matter under the carpet, they asked me if I saw what kind of gun it was, I said how could I possibly see the brand of the make. Public safety needs to be taken seriously pic.twitter.com/yD3IGIVfsp — Sundeep Sharma (@sundeepshawarma) December 18, 2023