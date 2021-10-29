Bhopal: Stand-up comedian Sundeep Sharma to perform in city

Bhopal: Stand-up comedian Sundeep Sharma will be doing a gig in the city on Saturday, he announced through his social media profile.

The show, titled ‘Tu Kar Lega’, will start at 6.30 pm at a hotel near ISBT. He says, “Tu Kar Lega is the story of my life between 17 to 40 years of age. It follows one proper theme: Water and I am the swimmer. There are 3 acts in the story, which are inter-connected. In this special, I utilise the metaphor of water to weave a slice of life narrative ranging from the still, safe waters of a swimming pool, to a turbulent river and finally ending up in an unforgiving and violent sea. “Who gave me this self-belief mantra? How did I apply it to my life situations? Come for the show and find out,” he said.

Sharma will perform his next gig in Indore on Sunday, he said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, October 29, 2021, 05:52 PM IST