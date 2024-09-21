Comedian Sudesh Lehri Gets Injured On Laughter Chefs Set, Shoot Halted

Sudesh Lehri |

Comedian Sudesh Lehri experienced an unfortunate accident on the sets of the reality show Laughter Chefs. Lehri was filming an episode alongside actress Nia Sharma when the incident occurred.

A source close to the production informed India Today that Lehri and Sharma participated in a cooking segment together when the comedian accidentally cut himself with a knife.

"While cooking, his partner, Nia Sharma, accidentally injured him with a knife. Sudesh was bleeding profusely and received medical aid. Despite this, the comedian graciously continued the shoot but took the next day off to recover from his injury," said the source.

The source also revealed that the incident occurred on the same day when actress Reem Shaikh met with an accident as she was frying food on the sets. Reportedly, oil splattered all over her face, causing burns, when she was frying something.



Reem also shared pictures of her injury and updated her fans about the recovery on Friday (September 20).Earlier in July 2024, actress Kashmera Shah suffered injuries after falling on the sets of the show. Her injury was on her rib and twisted ankle.

After these incidents, Laughter Chefs has currently been stalled. It has reportedly got a three-month extension. Since the first season's required episodes have already been filmed, the cast has taken a break to fulfill their prior commitments.

The show has popular faces Bharti Singh, Karan Kundrra, Aly Goni, Krushna Abhishek, Nia Sharma, Rahul Vaidya, Vicky Jain and Kashmera Shah.

The concept of Laughter Chef revolves around celebrity chef Harpal Singh Sokhi giving the participants tasks of cooking a dish. The contestants prepare the dishes in pairs.