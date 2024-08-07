'Bandage Nikla Hai': Kashmera Shah Shows Scars After Suffering Rib Injury On Laughter Chefs Sets (VIDEO)

Kashmera Shah | Instagram

Actress Kashmera Shah is currently busy shooting for the Laughter Chefs with her husband Krushna Abhishek. On July 31, the actress suffered from a rib twist and ankle injury after a fall on set in Mumbai.

Recently, she was spotted on the sets of Laughter Chef. In the video shared by a paparazzi, she gave her health update and showcased her scars. For the shoot, Kashmera was donning a red top with a brown slit skirt. She kept the dramatic look with middle-parted curly hair, with red blushy makeup, lip colour and heavy boots.

In the clip, Kashmera stated, 'Aaj bandage nikla hai Dekho as she arrived at the sets of the game reality show. The video shared on social media captioned, "DYK that she was a part of the first Bigg Boss in India which premiered way back in 2006?"

The video was taken by Paparazzi as Kashmera was heading to the shoot of the show. As soon as it surfaced on social media, netizens shared their mixed view about her injury and her outfit for the shoot. One of the users wrote, "Kitni gandi lag rhi hai ye."

While another comment reads, "Budhape me itna over acting."

The third user commented, "It is about 50 plus in front."

"Itna bhava kyu de the ho ise", the comment reads.

Kashmera shared pictures of the injury on social media on Tuesday, July 31. She also revealed that she hurt her ribs and twisted her ankle. Sharing the post, she wrote, "I mentioned today that I feel there's bad nazar everywhere and pray for my safety. I just had an accident on the set with a major fall. Hurt my rib and twisted my ankle, but the show must go on."

The Laughter Chef Show is hosted by Bharti Singh. It also stars Krushna, Arjun Bijlani, Karan Kundrra, Nia Sharma, Reem Sameer and Jannat Zubair among others. The show is about the celebrity pairs who cook to impress chef Harpal Singh, who is the show's judge. The show welcomes popular celebrities as special guests every week.