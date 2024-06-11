 Netizens REACT To Rahul Vaidya's Latest Look From Munna Bhai M.B.B.S: 'Circuit Bhai From Meesho'
Netizens REACT To Rahul Vaidya's Latest Look From Munna Bhai M.B.B.S: 'Circuit Bhai From Meesho'

In the video, Rahul Vaidya also mimics as the character, and was trolled by netizens for his walks, and actions.

Manisha KarkiUpdated: Tuesday, June 11, 2024, 07:55 PM IST
article-image

Singer Rahul Vaidya was recently snapped at the sets of Laughter Chefs. He was seen in a new look that turned heads as he was dressed as Arshad Warsi's character Circuit from Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.

He donned an oversized black kurta, a pair of blue jeans and gold jewellery. He also wore multiple chains and rings to take the look to the next level. In the video, he also mimicked Warsi's character; however, he was trolled by netizens for his walks and actions.

While he will appear as Circut, reportedly, actor Aly Goni will appear as Munna Bhai for the upcoming episode of Laughter Chefs on Colors TV.

As soon as the video surfaced on social media, netizens trolled the singer for his look and mimicry of Circuit as they compared him with Arshad, who originally played the character. One of the users wrote, "Meesho se order kiya hua Arshad Warsi."

While another comment reads, "Ye circuit nhi short circuit lg rha h chomu." Another user wrote, "Ekdum Samsung or Chinese phone waali feeling de di bhai."

"Short circuit," the comment reads.

In the upcoming episode of Laughter Chefs, stars will be seen celebrating the Bollywood theme, where they will dress up as popular characters from Bollywood movies.

Meanwhile, Rahul also released his track, under the RKV Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. label.

