PHOTO: Rahul Vaidya & Disha Parmar Name Their Daughter Navya, Host Baby Naming Ceremony | Photo Via Instagram

Singer Rahul Vaidya and his actress, wife Disha Parmar, who welcomed their newborn daughter in September, have revealed their daughter's name. Disha and Rahul took to Instagram, where they shared a picture of a milk bottle, which had "Navya" written on it. They captioned the picture: "We have named our baby girl Navya Vaidya."

The couple also hosted a naming ceremony for their baby girl and posted a few pictures from the event. However, they did not reveal the face of the baby. For the ceremony, Disha worered silk saree paired with gold jewellery, Rahul chose a black kurta-pyjama paired with a Nehru jacket.

In the ceremony, Disha also talked about being a new mother. She was heard saying:"It's a feeling which you can't express in words. Jo yaha pe maayein hain, unko sabko samajh mein aayega kyunki jitna bhi apne baby ko dekho kum hota hai."

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya tied the knot in 2021. The couple had announced the birth of their child on September 20. The two posted a cute picture of a baby elephant cartoon that had the announcement, 'It's a girl.'

On national television, Rahul proposed to Disha for marriage on her birthday in 2020 on Bigg Boss 14.

