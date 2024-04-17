'Cars Bandh, 95% Flights Cancelled': Rahul Vaidya Wades Through Knee-Deep Water After Heavy Rains In Dubai, Shares Ordeal (VIDEO)

Singer and Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya gave a glimpse of the flooded streets of Dubai after heavy rains. On Tuesday (April 16), he posted several videos to share his ordeal with his followers on Instagram.

Rahul took an early morning flight on Wednesday to Kolkata, however, before jetting off, the singer shared a couple of videos to show how heavy rains created a havoc in the UAE city.

In one if the videos, Rahul is seen struggling to walk and cross a road through knee-deep water. He is seen holding his white sneakers in his hand and wading through the water. "It's quite bad here... Habibi welcome to Dubai," he wrote along with the visuals. He shared the video in his Instagram story which was later posted by paparazzo Viral Bhayani on Instagram.

In another video, Rahul gave a glimpse of the flooded roads and cars stuck on the roads. He is heard saying in the clip, "It rained for only two hours and this is what has happened. I don't think Dubai is used to heavy rains. Somebody was telling me 2008 mein aisi baarish hui thi. Cars bandh ho gyi hai and there are no taxis. Everything has come to a standstill."

Later, he shared a selfie with a man and thanked him fir helping him reach the airport safely. However, upon reaching the airport, he revealed that nearly 95 per cent flights were cancelled. "95% flights cancelled. Just imagine how bad the situation in Dubai. I have a show in Kolkata so need to reach anyhow," he wrote in another story.