 Comedian Devraj Patel Dies In Chhattisgarh Road Accident, CM Bhupesh Baghel Mourns His Death
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel shared a video of Devraj on his official Twitter account and mourned his death

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 26, 2023, 07:04 PM IST
article-image

Comedian, actor and YouTuber Devraj Patel died in a tragic road accident in Chhattisgarh on Monday (June 26). According to several media reports, he was on his way to shoot a comedy video in Raipur.

For those unversed, Devraj was best known for his 'Dil Se Bura Lagta Hai' dialogue in viral reels. He has over 4 lakh subscribers on YouTube.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel shared an old video of Devraj on his official Twitter account and mourned his death.

"Devraj Patel, who made his place among crores of people with 'Dil Se Bura Lagta Hai', who made us all laugh, left us today. The loss of amazing talent at this young age is very sad. May God give strength to his family and loved ones to bear this loss. Om Shanti," the CM tweeted in Hindi.

Devraj had shared a reel on Instagram on Monday afternoon, just a couple of hours before his death. Lekin may cute hu na dosto?" he had asked in the caption.

Take a look at his last Instagram post here:

In 2021, Devraj played the role of a student in Bhuvan Bam's web series Dhindora.

article-image

