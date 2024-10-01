Coldplay Announces Retirement After 12th Album, Confirms Chris Martin: 'Important That We Have Limit'

Frontman of British band Coldplay, Chris Martin, has made a shocking revelation that the group will retire after recording its 12th album. Currently, the band is promoting their 10th album, Moon Music, set to be released on October 4, 2024.

Speaking to Zale Lowe for Apple Music, Chris stated they are going to do 12 albums and feels 'less is more'. He said, "For some of our critics, even less would be even more! It's really important that we have that limit."

Furthermore, Chris revealed their judgment to make just 12 albums was motivated by the greatest musical influences of brands. He also stated that to make a mark as a band it requires an altercation from people and he would want to give others some of their times in life.

He added, "There are only seven Harry Potters. There are only 12 and a half Beatles' albums, there's about the same for Bob Marley, so all our heroes, and also having that limit means that the quality control is high right now, and for a song to make it, it's almost impossible, which is great."

Earlier in 2021, the British singer talked about the future of Coldplay. He stated that their final album would come out in 2025 and the band would then retire and not create any new material. They would unite as a brand and will only focus on tours.

As per HuffPost, "Maybe we'll do some collaborative things but the Coldplay catalogue, as it were, finishes then."

Coldplay is ready for the concert in Mumbai on January 18, 19 and 21 in Mumbai. The British band consists of Chris Martin (vocalist and pianist), Jonny Buckland (guitarist), Guy Berryman (bassist), and Will Champion (drummer and percussionist), with Phil Harvey as their manager.

This will mark their return after 8 years and will perform at the Global Citizen Festival in 2016.