City Of Dreams 3 actor Atul Kulkarni reveals THIS shocking thing about Bollywood: This industry...

Atul Kulkarni | Pic: Instagram/atulkulkarni_official

Atul Kulkarni will soon be seen as Ameya Rao Gaikwad in the third season of City Of Dreams. The Nagesh Kukunoor directorial is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on May 26. The Free Press Journal caught up with him for an exclusive chat.

Opening up about the show, Atul says, “Where season two had finished it was an interesting turn. All our characters had reached a point where we should reach. The same was the feeling of our writers and our audience as well. Our writers took some time to bring the third season of City Of Dreams. They weren’t in a hurry to bring it. They have written it so well and they took it to another level.”

When asked if there’s any dearth of writers in our industry, Atul says, “I feel it is just the opposite. There’s no dearth of writers in our industry. There are so many individuals coming to our industry every day with so much talent. They hail from different parts of our country and so have different dialects also. You can see that all these writers have been bestowed upon the chance of giving different and good content. If you have a story to tell the audiences, you can write it with ease taking your own time. Good writers will get a chance to present their stories to the audience through these platforms.”

On a parting note, Atul recalls his acting journey so far, “I think I have been lucky to be at the right place at the right time. I was there when Chandni Bar happened. I can just be more than happy. I think this industry made me survive. I didn’t do much in my existence. I was just there and the industry provided me with excellent roles and directors as well as excellent scripts.”

City Of Dreams 3 also stars Priya Bapat, Sachin Pilgaonkar, Sushant Singh, Eijaz Khan and Rannvijay Singha.