Citadel Diana: FIRST look of Matilda De Angelis from Citadel season 2 out

Prime Video has officially announced the next exciting instalment in the popular "Citadel" Spyverse franchise, titled ‘Citadel: Diana’.

To generate even more anticipation, the streaming platform released an exclusive first-look image featuring the rising Italian sensation Matilda De Angelis, who takes on the central role in the new series.

De Angelis, who gained international recognition for her remarkable performance in Susanne Bier's ‘The Undoing’ alongside acclaimed actors Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant, is set to captivate audiences once again with her extraordinary talent.

The Italian production powerhouse Cattleya, known for its exceptional creations like the highly regarded ‘Gomorrah’, is responsible for producing ‘Citadel: Diana’.

Shot in Italy

This eagerly anticipated series was filmed entirely in Italy, concluding earlier this year. While plot details remain tightly guarded, a tantalizing hint of what lies ahead in the "Citadel" Spyverse is cleverly embedded in the final episode of the first season.

Leading the creative team behind ‘Citadel: Diana’ is the showrunner and executive producer Gina Gardini from Cattleya, who has an impressive track record with acclaimed shows like ‘Gomorrah’ and ‘ZeroZeroZero’.

Joining her as executive producers are Cattleya's distinguished figures, Riccardo Tozzi, Marco Chimenz, Giovanni Stabilini, and Emanuele Savoini.

Additionally, AGBO, the production company founded by Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, and Mike Larocca, alongside Angela Russo-Ostot, Scott Nemes, and David Weil, known for their work on "Hunters," will also serve as executive producers for ‘Citadel: Diana’ and all future series within the expansive ‘Citadel’ universe.

Furthermore, Midnight Radio claims executive producer credits for ‘Citadel: Diana’ as well as all forthcoming instalments within the global Citadel universe.

The highly talented Arnaldo Catinari, known for his exceptional work on ‘Suburra: Blood on Rome’, has taken the director's chair for ‘Citadel: Diana’.

The series was developed by Alessandro Fabbri, renowned for his work on ‘1992’. who also assumes the role of head writer. Fabbri collaborated with an exceptional team of writers, including Ilaria Bernardini, Laura Colella, Gianluca Bernardini, and Giordana Mari, to bring this thrilling story to life.

Other casts of Citadel: Diana

Joining Matilda De Angelis in the cast are Lorenzo Cervasio, Maurizio Lombardi, Julia Piaton, Thekla Reuten, Daniele Paoloni, Bernhard Schütz, and Filippo Nigro, all of whom were previously announced.

Fans of the 'Citadel' franchise can catch up on the entire first season, now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The highly anticipated 'Citadel: Diana' is scheduled for exclusive release on the platform in over 240 territories worldwide in 2024, promising an unforgettable viewing experience