CinemaScope: Zanjeer... defining friendships on and off the screen

It’s not any rare fact that Salim-Javed, the two writer friends, actually arrived and established their reign in the industry post Zanjeer and Yaadon Ki Baaraat in the year 1973. Amusingly, both these films were in reality derived from the same source and had a similar plot too, with the major changes made in their characterisations. The duo later also worked with Mehra in Haath Ki Safai.

With Zanjeer, the producer-director also established a strong bond with the music director duo Kalyanji-Anandji. Their association creating hit songs continued for more than ten films, for the next 16 years till Jaadugar (1989).

Revealing the lesser-known friendship behind the screen, Zanjeer became the reason for the fond relationship between Mehra and Ram Sethi — the actor accompanying Amitabh in many of the famous, hilarious scenes in the hit films mentioned. To help you recall, he played Pyarelal in Muqaddar Ka Sikandar and was the photographer friend of Amitabh in Namak Halaal, who takes him to the five-star hotel, before the popular song, Pag ghunghroo bandh Meera naachi thi. Becoming an integral part of Mehra’s team, Sethi not only played small enjoyable characters in almost every film of the director post-Zanjeer, but also worked as his assistant director behind the camera for many of the major ventures. Such was the friendly bond between the two that Mehra also gave Sethi the opportunity to direct his production, Ghunghroo, in 1983 that unfortunately couldn’t create any ripples at the box office.