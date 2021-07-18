CinemaScope: Did you know there's a link between Dilip Kumar's Gunga Jumna, Mother India and Deewaar?

In Babasaheb’s words, Mehboob Khan saw the rushes in the studio and expressed his concern, pointing towards the desired impact missing in the climax. “People are bound to make comparisons of other similar shots in Mother India where the heroine shoots her son. If you want to avoid the similarity, you will have to make changes”, suggested the veteran director.

Both the writer-actor and director readily agreed to the point raised. But how to achieve the desired result was the question, which was again answered by the maestro, suggesting more length to be added to the same shot with some additional footage. “Let the injured Gunga come staggering back to the house, followed by the other characters. Let him go to the God’s idol and die at his feet. In the last moments, let somebody offer him the holy Ganga jal and let the others chant prayers for him so that he may die peacefully,” he added the details. The idea jelled perfectly with the maker’s vision and they incorporated the new scenes into the climax with the addition of ‘Hey Ram’.