CinemaScope: Gaadi Bula Rahi Hai, Andha Kanoon and Anand Bakshi... dishing 'lyrical' life lessons

Probably the first songwriter of Hindi cinema purely active as a lyricist, he was Anand Bakshi, deservingly remembered as one of the best lyricists ever in the world of Hindi film songs.

The master of his art, Bakshi wrote songs that would resonate with the common man, thus becoming an integral part of our lives. But this is about his one unique song, in particular, explaining life and its unpredictable journey, with the reference of a train, expressed as:

Gaadi bula rahi hai, seeti baja rahi hai,

Chalna hi zindagi hai, chalti hi jaa rahi hai

One of its kind of lyrical marvels, it was incorporated as the theme song of Dulal Guha’s Dost (1974) that had music by Laxmikant-Pyarelal (for whom the lyricist wrote the maximum number of songs).

Comparing to the way a train keeps moving from one station to another heading towards its destination, the song beautifully reminds us how life is to be lived surpassing every obstacle in the path, facing deserts, heat, thunderstorms, rains, rivers, mountains, and more, making a path of our own. A verse in the song also points towards the people we meet as fellow travellers, who might be good or bad, creating long-lasting memories.