Cinema Bandi review: Praveen Kandaregula delivers a slice-of-life film with an underlying thought that everyone is a filmmaker at heart

The film captures an interesting aspect about ambition drenched in selfishness, while simultaneously being dried up by selflessness. This is with reference to Veera at one point passionately telling about his self-seeking dream of making a film, and at other time speaking about his plans of working for the village from the money that he will make. It also accurately and subtly highlights the significance of a woman in a household when Veera’s wife takes up the responsibility of earning the bread and butter for the family while Veera continues with his ambition. Indeed, a delightful depiction of companionship in a candid manner! The old writer of Veera’s film, although a dead asset, always being involved with them too pays attention to a crucial detail in the world of cinema that is often overlooked — the importance of a writer in the whole film making process. It felt good to watch such a fair treatment of writers in the industry.

Very gracefully draped in the ribbons of innocence, Cinema Bandi can be regarded as a good, heartfelt movie that makes you laugh, frown, reflect and smile at different instances. Be it Ganpathi considering the mic fixed to the camera to be a sweat band or Veera running after village girls to be his film’s heroine, the movie delivers a decent amount of humour, making it an entertaining watch. Though the plot is not fresh and takes you back to the 2008 award-winning documentary Malegaon ka Supermen (also called Supermen of Malegaon), it manages to keep you glued to the screen.

Moreover, the entire cast of Cinema Bandi being debutants stands out with heart-touching performances. The director deserves an applause for his efforts on this front. Another facet that calls for a special mention is the quirky background score of the film that engages you throughout.

Above all the movie celebrates the idea of film-making and the love for cinema in our country, and thus is worth a watch.

Title: Cinema Bandi (Telugu)

Cast: Vikas Vasistha, Sandeep Varanasi, Rag Mayur, Trishara

Director: Praveen Kandaregula

Platform: Netflix

Rating: 2.5 stars