Milestone review: A sombre, yet reflective take on the devastated working class, through the modern Ghalib

The writing of the film is hard-hitting and touches the right nerves at the right moments. There is a contemplative mood to the whole piece knitted well with its gracefully pinching scenes, my favourite being the one where Ghalib is asked to compensate his in-laws for his deceased wife. This subplot is so impactful that it pierces right through the heart. Himself immersed in the never-ending loop of mundanity, Ghalib, after a heavy introspection through his emotionally draining journeys, proposes to compensate by progress. Something he himself could never achieve. Another very unsettling and palpable tangent is the one dealing with existential crisis. Here Ghalib is seen with a newly sprouted insecurity of being phased out. The man gets so distressed that he is all ready to spend away his life’s income just to hold on to that steering wheel, which is all he is now left with. This is one of those many heart-breaking moments in the film, which makes you feel sorry for the unjust social system.

However raw it may look from outside, the film is extensively rich from within. The precise layering speaks highly of how seasoned Ivan Ayr is. He never lets you leave his protagonist’s side, even making you feel the heat of his loneliness. The exceptionally fresh and well thought out direction requires you to traverse along with Ghalib throughout. But at the same time it would be unfair to regard it as completely an Ivan Ayr film because if it wasn’t for Suvinder Vicky, the film probably would have not left such an indelible mark.