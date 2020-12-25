Christmas 2020: Here's how some popular television actors are planning to revel in the festive spirit

RUPALI GANGULY
Christmas plans: My husband, son and I will go out for a Christmas lunch. My son, Rudransh, has penned a letter to Santa and stockings are already hanging in my house. Since my husband is from America, Thanksgiving and Christmas is celebrated with gusto, just as Diwali is.
Fondest memory: It has to be going out for midnight mass. And, the time when designer Ashley Rebello’s mom sent over delectable Christmas goodies — cookies, marzipan, jujubes and a fabulous cake. Then other wonderful memory is Carol Gracias’s birthday (December 28) celebration inside the Bigg Boss house way back in 2006.
What I Wish for: My wish has been the same every year, and I don’t think it will change: I want every stray animal to get adopted by good families. I want people to drive carefully without running over animals on the streets. They are voiceless, homeless and innocent beings.
SUDHANSHU PANDEY
Christmas plans: I will be busy shooting for a daily soap. Maybe we will have a celebration on the set with the entire cast and crew, along with our loved ones. On the sets there’s always a celebration of some kind, and December 25 is going to be one more day of celebration.
What I Wish for: Santa, please take away all the negativity of this year. And, let the next year be a beautiful one, full of happiness for all.
ARCHANA PURAN SINGH
Christmas plans: A small party at home, which my sons (Aaryamann and Ayushmaan) are organising for a handful of their friends, who will undergo a Covid test before attending. Parmeet and I won’t be attending to prevent my elderly mom, and Parmeet's father from possible exposure. So it’s going to be a house party, which we are not even participating in!
Fondest memory: This will be the first time when we will be creating memories of Christmas.
What I Wish for: I wish that the virus disappears from this world, and the holiday period is full of festive cheer and celebrations. I hope to step into a much happier and healthier New Year.
SAUMYA TANDON
Christmas plans: Owing to the pandemic I won’t be able fly to London, so I am celebrating it with my son, Miraan, in Mumbai. He turned two on Christmas eve, so we had a small celebration at home. The Christmas tree is decked up, and my husband will be the Santa. This way, I plan to introduce the concept of Christmas to my son.
Fondest memory: I have beautiful memories of celebrating Christmas in London with my niece and nephew at my sister’s house. I secretly wrote letters purportedly from Santa to them; bought them gifts and hid them near the Christmas tree at night. On Christmas day, they excitedly opened their gifts and got emotional while reading Santa’s letters.
What I Wish for: I wish for a healthy world in 2021, and a healthy family for me. I wish that I bag a superb role, and get good projects to work in next year.
SAURABH RAAJ JAIN
Christmas plans: We have our own little Christmas tree at home, and we will have fun decorating it with the twins, Hrishika and Hrishivh.
Fondest memory: Favourite Christmas memory dates back to my college days. One of my friends was Catholic so we would partake in a beautiful celebration at his home. I have never eaten any cake that can match up to the home-made cake his mother baked.
What I Wish for: Let us all be Corona free.
KRYSTLE D’SOUZA
Christmas plans: There won’t be parties and midnight mass at the church. Instead, I plan to listen to Christmas carols and gorge on scrumptious festive spread at night with my family and friends.
Fondest memory: My favourite Christmas memory is of dad dressing up like Santa every year. One year he bought me a cycle that I really wanted and I was so confused how Santa knew what I was longing for!
What I Wish for: I want to ask Santa to drop a vaccine in everyone’s house.
SHEFALI JARIWALA
Christmas plans: It’s going to be a quiet Christmas at home — every year, we take some time off and travel abroad during the festive season. My house, along with the Christmas tree, is lit up and decorated. I am looking forward to delicious home-cooked food with my close friends and family.
Fondest memory: When I was a child my parents took us to the local mall to meet Santa Claus and bought us gifts. We didn’t know that Santa Claus wasn’t real so that made it all the more special. Last year, when I as inside the Bigg Boss house, we decorated the place, there was a huge Christmas tree, and we even received gifts from home.
What I Wish for: I wish that the coronavirus pandemic comes to an end. It’s been a crisis-ridden year. So bring back the positivity and a vaccine!
ERICA FERNANDEZ
Christmas plans: Festive plans for this year will be simple with a small get-together with family and friends.
Fondest memory: My favourite memory is of the prep before Christmas eve: Decorating the tree, and making a variety of sweets.
What I Wish for: I wish for 2021 to be a year of togetherness, and no more social distancing.
