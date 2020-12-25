Christmas 2020: Here's how some popular television actors are planning to revel in the festive spirit

Christmas plans: My husband, son and I will go out for a Christmas lunch. My son, Rudransh, has penned a letter to Santa and stockings are already hanging in my house. Since my husband is from America, Thanksgiving and Christmas is celebrated with gusto, just as Diwali is.

Fondest memory: It has to be going out for midnight mass. And, the time when designer Ashley Rebello’s mom sent over delectable Christmas goodies — cookies, marzipan, jujubes and a fabulous cake. Then other wonderful memory is Carol Gracias’s birthday (December 28) celebration inside the Bigg Boss house way back in 2006.

What I Wish for: My wish has been the same every year, and I don’t think it will change: I want every stray animal to get adopted by good families. I want people to drive carefully without running over animals on the streets. They are voiceless, homeless and innocent beings.

SUDHANSHU PANDEY