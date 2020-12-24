Soha Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and other celebs gear up for Christmas 2020

The holiday season is here and it is time to embrace Yuletide spirits. As we gear up to celebrate Christmas - be snuggled in a blanket with a cup of hot chocolate, or having a fam jam, our B-town celebs are also making the most of this festive affair in their own distinctive ways.

From Soha Ali Khan to Karisma Kapoor- here’s what celebs are up to this Christmas.

Soha Ali Khan

Soha shared a picture of her daughter Inaaya dressed up as a Rudolph the red nose reindeer.