Soha Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and other celebs gear up for Christmas 2020

The holiday season is here and it is time to embrace Yuletide spirits. As we gear up to celebrate Christmas - be snuggled in a blanket with a cup of hot chocolate, or having a fam jam, our B-town celebs are also making the most of this festive affair in their own distinctive ways.
From Soha Ali Khan to Karisma Kapoor- here’s what celebs are up to this Christmas.
Soha Ali Khan
Soha shared a picture of her daughter Inaaya dressed up as a Rudolph the red nose reindeer.
Karisma Kapoor
Karisma shared a picture donning her red flannel pyjamas holding a cup of tea with her mammoth Christmas tree decorated in the background.
She captioned the post as, “Does being naughty or nice in 2020 even count ?? though I’ve only been nice this year"
Sushmita Sen
Former Miss Universe and actress Sushmita Sen who reportedly jetted off to Dubai, shared an adorable picture with her daughters Renee and Alisah, posing in front of reindeer installations made of fairy lights.
She captioned it as, “EVERYTHING IS POSSIBLE” As long as we celebrate HOPE... nothing can mask our happiness!! A big warm & collective hug from my cubs & me...to all you loveable souls who never gave up & didn’t allow me to either!! I LOVE YOU GUYS!!! THANK YOU!!! To us...Salute!!!”
Sameera Reddy
Actress Sameera Reddy shared a picture of her daughter Nyra posing in a cute hoodie. She captioned it as, “It’s beginning to feel like Christmas.”
She also shared a cooking video with her son Hans.
Teejay Sidhu
Actor Karanvir Bohra and wife Teejay Sidhu are esctatic to have been blessed with a baby girl, as parents for the second time.
The couple who are already parents to two beautiful twin baby girls Bella and Vienna, once again became parents to be in the early stages of the lockdown, and have now delivered a healthy baby girl back at Teejay's home in Canada.
Sharing a transformation clip from a baby bump to the newborn baby, Teejay took to Instagram and posted a video with a Christmas tree lit in the background.
