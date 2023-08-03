Chrisann Pereira Returns To India 4 Months After Being Framed In Drugs Case In Sharjah

Chrisann Pereira | Instagram

Mumbai-based actress Chrisann Pereira has finally returned to India, four months after she was framed in a heinous drugs case in Sharjah. She was imprisoned for nearly a month in the UAE and was granted bail only after cops discovered that she had fallen prey to a plan in which drugs were planted on her by a person who wanted to seek revenge from her family.

Chrisann's brother Kevin Pereira, who had been sharing regular updates about her return to the country, shared a note on Thursday and announced that his sister is finally back home.

Kevin penned a note thanking authorities and their well-wishers for their support and stated that the actress will be meeting the Mumbai Police commissioner on Thursday afternoon.

Chrisann Pereira returns home

Kevin penned an emotional note on Thursday which read, "Beyond happy & emotional to announce that Chrisann is safely back home to India. To the media - We will be meeting the Commissioner Of Police today, Thursday, 3rd Aug at 11:30 am."

Thanking everyone for their support, an overwhelmed Kevin shared, "Thank you everyone for your support during my sister's case. I'm still not able to respond to everyone who reached out even after these 4 months because that's how MASSIVE your support has been. Just know that I'm beyond thankful and grateful for each one of you and your contribution in spreading awareness, elevating this case and making it a huge deal that it is. Will keep you posted here on any further developments! Thank you again."

Chrisann is yet to release her official statement after returning to the country.

All about the Chrisann Pereira case

It all started after the primary accused, Paul Anthony, who held a grudge against her family, planted drugs in a trophy which she was asked to carry to the UAE under the pretence of an audition for some international web series.

Paul's accomplice Ravi had called up Chrisann claiming to be a part of a talent management agency and had offered her a meaty role in a web series, the audition for which he had said will be held in the UAE.

Prior to Chrisann's departure, he handed over a trophy to her, calling it a prop, but in reality, the trophy was laced with drugs. As soon as the the actress landed in Sharjah, a tip off was shared with the airport police, who nabbed the actress and booked her for smuggling drugs.

She was then granted bail on April 28, after Anthony's accomplice was nabbed by the Mumbai Police and he revealed the plan hatched by them. However, Chrisann had to stay back in Sharjah to complete the formalities before she was finally allowed to return home.

