Choreographer Remo D'Souza, Wife Lizelle REACT To ₹11.96 Crore Cheating Accusation By Dance Troupe: 'Abstain From Spreading Rumours'

Renowned choreographer Remo D'Souza and his wife Lizelle D'Souza found themselves in a soup after reports went viral that a dance troupe has accused them of Rs 11.96 crore fraud. On Sunday, the couple broke their silence on the allegations and urged netizens and media to "abstain from spreading rumours".

In light of the accusations, Remo and Lizelle took to their Instagram handles to share a joint statement which read: "It has come to our notice through media reports that some complaint has been registered alleging fraud in regards to a certain dance troupe. It's disheartening that such information has been published. We would like to request everyone to abstain from spreading rumours before ascertaining true facts."

"We shall put our case forward in due time and will continue to cooperate with the authorities in every way possible like we have done so far," the statement further read.

"We would like to thank our family, friends and fans for the outpouring of love and continuous support," the couple added.

According to reports, a 26-year-old dancer filed the complaint at Mira Road police station and stated that he and his dance troupe were cheated of Rs 11.96 crore between 2018 and July 2024. He said that the troupe performed on a television show and even won, but Remo, Lizelle and the other accused claimed that the group belonged to them and took away the prize money of Rs 11.96 crore.

The other accused in the case are Omprakash Shankar Chouhan, Rohit Jadhav, Frame Production Company, Vinod Raut, a policeman, and Ramesh Gupta.

An investigation has now been launched by the police based on the complaint filed.