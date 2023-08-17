 Chiranjeevi Undergoes Knee Surgery At A Private Hospital In Delhi, Takes 45-Day Break: Report
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentChiranjeevi Undergoes Knee Surgery At A Private Hospital In Delhi, Takes 45-Day Break: Report

Chiranjeevi Undergoes Knee Surgery At A Private Hospital In Delhi, Takes 45-Day Break: Report

The 67-year-old actor recently travelled to the USA with his family

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 17, 2023, 05:28 PM IST
article-image

Megastar Chiranjeevi, who was last seen in Bholaa Shankar, successfully underwent a knee surgery in Delhi after returning from the US recently.

According to a report in News18, the surgery was performed at a private hospital in Delhi. It involved addressing an infection in the kneecap. The actor has now taken a 45-day break for his speedy recovery.

Chiranjeevi was concerned about his knee issues for a very long time and he finally decided to get the operation done.

It was earlier reported that the surgery would take place in Bengaluru, however, the actor opted a hospital in the national capital.

Read Also
Gadar 2, OMG 2, Jailer & Bholaa Shankar Draw Over 2 Crore Viewers To Theatres In A Weekend For First...
article-image

The 67-year-old actor recently travelled to the US with his family.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi's latest film Bholaa Shankar hit the silver screens on August 11, 2023. The movie also features Keerthy Suresh, who plays the megastar's sister, and Tamannaah Bhatia, who is seen essaying the role of his lover.

Directed by Meher Ramesh, the film created quite a buzz ahead of it's release in theatres. However, it failed to meet the expectations of the audiences. Bhola Shankar earned Rs 16 crore on the first day of its release and the total collection of the film stands at nearly Rs 27 crore.

Bholaa Shankar is an official adaptation of the Tamil film Vedalam, which starred actor Ajith Kumar in the lead role.

Read Also
Superstar Chiranjeevi's Next Is Filmmaker Mallidi Vasishta's VFX Laden Supernatural Fantasy Film
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Fardeen Khan, 49, Flaunts His Chiselled Physique & Gives A Glimpse Of His EPIC Transformation...

Fardeen Khan, 49, Flaunts His Chiselled Physique & Gives A Glimpse Of His EPIC Transformation...

Abhishek Bachchan Says Aishwarya Rai Teaches Aaradhya To Respect Family Legacy: 'Surname Is Sacred...

Abhishek Bachchan Says Aishwarya Rai Teaches Aaradhya To Respect Family Legacy: 'Surname Is Sacred...

OMG 2 Actor Govind Namdev Slams CBFC For 'Senseless' A Certificate & 24 Cuts: 'Film Was Made For...

OMG 2 Actor Govind Namdev Slams CBFC For 'Senseless' A Certificate & 24 Cuts: 'Film Was Made For...

Farida Jalal Calls Shah Rukh Khan 'Perfect Gentleman': 'He Pushed Our Trolley Bags At Airport'

Farida Jalal Calls Shah Rukh Khan 'Perfect Gentleman': 'He Pushed Our Trolley Bags At Airport'

Mahesh Babu's Pet Dog Pluto Dies, Namrata Shirodkar & Sitara Share Emotional Posts

Mahesh Babu's Pet Dog Pluto Dies, Namrata Shirodkar & Sitara Share Emotional Posts