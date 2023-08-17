Chiranjeevi Undergoes Knee Surgery At A Private Hospital In Delhi, Takes 45-Day Break: Report

Megastar Chiranjeevi, who was last seen in Bholaa Shankar, successfully underwent a knee surgery in Delhi after returning from the US recently.

According to a report in News18, the surgery was performed at a private hospital in Delhi. It involved addressing an infection in the kneecap. The actor has now taken a 45-day break for his speedy recovery.

Chiranjeevi was concerned about his knee issues for a very long time and he finally decided to get the operation done.

It was earlier reported that the surgery would take place in Bengaluru, however, the actor opted a hospital in the national capital.

The 67-year-old actor recently travelled to the US with his family.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi's latest film Bholaa Shankar hit the silver screens on August 11, 2023. The movie also features Keerthy Suresh, who plays the megastar's sister, and Tamannaah Bhatia, who is seen essaying the role of his lover.

Directed by Meher Ramesh, the film created quite a buzz ahead of it's release in theatres. However, it failed to meet the expectations of the audiences. Bhola Shankar earned Rs 16 crore on the first day of its release and the total collection of the film stands at nearly Rs 27 crore.

Bholaa Shankar is an official adaptation of the Tamil film Vedalam, which starred actor Ajith Kumar in the lead role.

