Chiranjeevi rubbishes rumours of being diagnosed with cancer: 'Don't write nonsense, people are scared'

Megastar Chiranjeevi has issued a clarification amid rumours of being diagnosed with cancer. Taking to his official Twitter account on Saturday, the actor informed that he never had cancer. He also revealed that non-cancerous polyps were diagnosed and removed because he took regular tests.

Fans were concerned for the actor after reports claiming he has been diagnosed with cancer started doing the rounds on the internet.

Chiranjeevi REACTS to rumours of being diagnosed with cancer

The 67-year-old actor tweeted in Telugu, "A while ago I spoke about the need to raise awareness about cancer while inaugurating a cancer center. I told that cancer can be prevented if you undergo regular medical tests. I was alert and took a colon scope test. I said that non-cancerous polyps were detected and removed. I only said, 'If I hadn't done the test first, it would have turned out to be cancer'. That's why everyone should take precautions and undergo medical tests/screening'."

Chiranjeevi: Don't write nonsense

He added, "Some media organisations did not understand this and started publishing articles saying 'I got cancer' and 'I survived due to treatment'. This has caused unnecessary confusion. Many well-wishers are sending messages about my health. This clarification is for all of them. Also an appeal to such journalists. Don't write nonsense without understanding the subject. Because of this, many people are scared and hurt. (sic)"

Fans expressed relief soon after the actor issued the clarification. A user commented, "Thanks for Clarifying Megastar Garu..God Bless."

Another wrote, "That’s a great alarming tone Sir, Glad that you mentioned it - it will reach to crores of individuals."

"Thank God you are healthy and you have to be healthy as I see you are the only one and only celebrate who do these many activities which are helpful to citizens like running blood donation center and eye donation center and may more like donating oxygen cylinders in Covid time and helping with injections and tablets, so media please only tell what @KChiruTweets want to convey to the citizens and do not exaggerate or give wrong message please," another fan commented on his tweet.

Chiranjeevi's upcoming project

The actor will next be seen in the action entertainer Bholaa Shankar. The film is directed by Meher Ramesh. It also features Tamannaah and Keerthy Suresh. The film's story is written by Siva and Adi Narayana with dialogues written by Mamidala Thirupathi.