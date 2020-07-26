Chilly morning at the beach: Sunny Leone enjoys day out at a beach

Earlier this month, Sunny shared a glimpse of her 'social distancing day at the beach'.

Sunny took to her official Instagram account, where she posted a picture of herself in a bright blue swimsuit. She completed her look with a black baseball cap and sunglasses.

"Social distancing at the beach!! Can't get any better then this! California LOVE!" she wrote alongside the image.

The actress also shared a picture with her husband Daniel Weber. "In the sunshine with this hottie @dirrty99," she wrote alongside the image.

On the work front, Sunny will next be seen in "Veeramadevi" and "Koka Kola".