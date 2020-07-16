'You are the light in our lives': Sunny Leone celebrates daughter Nisha Kaur Weber's 'Gotcha Day'; see pics

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone, who is currently in the US with her husband Daniel Weber and kids, on Thursday celebrated her daughter Nisha Kaur Weber's 'Gotcha Day'. The actress shared pictures from their intimate bash with the family on Instagram and penned a heartfelt note.

Sharing pictures from the bash, she wrote, "3yrs ago you chose us...us to be your mama & papa...to trust us to take care of you...to show us what real love is...the second I laid eyes on you, I knew you were my daughter."

She added, "Today I look at you and I see a glimpse of the strong independent woman you will become. After this year I know you will have many questions but I will be there every step of the way while we figure it out together. I love you Nisha and Happy “Gotcha” Day. You are the light in our lives and the reason for all our joy everyday!!"