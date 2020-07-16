'You are the light in our lives': Sunny Leone celebrates daughter Nisha Kaur Weber's 'Gotcha Day'; see pics

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone, who is currently in the US with her husband Daniel Weber and kids, on Thursday celebrated her daughter Nisha Kaur Weber's 'Gotcha Day'. The actress shared pictures from their intimate bash with the family on Instagram and penned a heartfelt note.
Sharing pictures from the bash, she wrote, "3yrs ago you chose us...us to be your mama & papa...to trust us to take care of you...to show us what real love is...the second I laid eyes on you, I knew you were my daughter."
She added, "Today I look at you and I see a glimpse of the strong independent woman you will become. After this year I know you will have many questions but I will be there every step of the way while we figure it out together. I love you Nisha and Happy “Gotcha” Day. You are the light in our lives and the reason for all our joy everyday!!"
Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber had adopted Nisha from Latur in Maharashtra in 2017. The couple also has twins - Noah and Asher, who were born in 2018 via surrogacy.
Recently, in order to ensure the safety of her children against the "invisible killer" coronavirus, Sunny revealed that she has travelled to LA amid the pandemic. Leone, who has been residing in Mumbai since late 2000s, has been sharing pictures with her husband Daniel, daughter Nisha and sons, Noah and Asher from her LA house.
On the work front, Sunny will next be seen in "Veeramadevi" and "Koka Kola".
