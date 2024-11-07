 ‘Chhath Pooja Dekhne Ka Bahut Mann Hai’: Kartik Aryan Comments On Bigg Boss OTT 2 Fame Manisha Rani’s Post As She Celebrates Festival (Video)
Bollywood star Kartik Aryan took to his Instagram handle to wish Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Manisha Rani as she celebrated the festival of Chhath Pooja. Kartik also expressed his desire to witness the festivities some day.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Thursday, November 07, 2024, 08:43 PM IST
Manisha Rani has time and again openly expressed her liking towards the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 star Kartik Aryan, who is riding high on the success of the film these days. While the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is increasing with each passing day, Kartik recently expressed his desire to witness the festivities of the ongoing Chhath Puja.

Manisha Rani, who rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss OTT 2, took to her Instagram handle to share a video of her celebrating Chhath Puja. The actress, who hails from Bihar, India, was seen draped in a saree and embodied sindoor from her nose to her forehead as she celebrated the festival of Chhath. Kartik took to the actress’ reel to wish her and her family on the occasion of the festival and further expressed his desire to witness the festivities someday.

The actor wrote, “Happy Chhath Puja to you and everyone. Chhath Puja dekhne ka mera bohot mann hai.”

For the uninformed, Chhath Pooja is a festival celebrated majorly in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar where devotees gather to worship the sun god and his sister ‘Chatthi Maiyya.’

