'Raat Ke 3 Baje...': Manisha Rani Shares SHOCKING Casting Couch Experience From Guy Who Claimed To Be From Bigg Boss' Team

Manisha Rani, who gained immense popularity after participating in the reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2, recently shared shocking details about her casting couch experience.

Talking to Galatta India, Manisha revealed that she met a guy who claimed to be a part of the Bigg Boss team, and he said that he got his number from her known people, who shared her dance videos with him. She added that the guy gave her assurance about her participation in Bigg Boss.

"Hum ek baar Bihar mein the toh us time, specially jab hum ghar gaye the 4-5 din k liye, lekin wo humko uss time phone kiya ki tumko Colors pe nahi jaana, tumko Bigg Boss nahi karna, ghar jaa ke baith gayi, tum abhi aa jao Mumbai. Uske liye hum specially ticket kar ke Mumbai aaye ki mera toh Bigg Boss hone wala hai," Manisha said.

Further, Manisha added, "Ek baar 3 baje raat ko phone karke bolta hai ki aa jao mere ghar. Toh hum bole ki hum ghar toh nahi aayenge."

Manisha revealed that after she denied going to his residence, he yelled at her and said negative things that made her cry.

"Lastly, humko yahi samajh aaya hai ki koi kisi ka help nahi karta hai. Agar aap mein talent hai toh, ho hi jaata hai," she concluded.

Manisha emerged as the winner of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 after she entered as a wild card contestant.