Kartik Aaryan Aka Rooh Baba Surprises Fans At Mumbai's Gaiety Galaxy As Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Goes Housefull

By: Shefali Fernandes | November 03, 2024
Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan's latest horror-comedy film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, hit theaters on November 1, 2024
Photo Via Varinder Chawla
On Sunday, the actor surprised his fans as he visited the iconic Gaiety Galaxy in Mumbai, where all screenings of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 were sold out
Two long years after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan returned to the silver screen as Rooh Baba, this time accompanied by two Manjulikas: Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit
Kartik Aaryan looked dapper as ever as he wore a checkered shirt paired with blue distressed denim jeans
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 clashed with Ajay Devgn and Deepika Padukone's Singham Again
Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film is the third part of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise
On day 2 of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's release, the film has earned an estimated Rs 36.50 crore on Saturday in India.