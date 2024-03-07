Chef Mantra Season 3 OTT Release Date & All You Need To Know About The Telugu Show

Still From Chef Mantra |

Telugu series Chef Mantra Season 3 will be aired on March 8, 2024. In this season, Niharika Konidela will be seen as the host of the show.

Where to watch Chef Mantra Season 3

The show will be available on the Aha platform. The makers of the popular food reality show recently announced its third season and revealed superstar Chiranjeevi's niece Niharrika Konidela as the host.

The first episode of season 3 will stream on March 8.

What is the show about?

Chef Mantra is a Telugu show that circles around the host who is passionate about food. Fans of the show get to see a sentimental and nostalgic side of biggest celebrities from the tinsel town through their food preferences. It was first premiered on November 17, 2021.

Niharika Konidela as host

Actress Niharika is hosting a cooking show for the first time and that is one of the biggest USPs of the show.

The first guest on the show will be actress Chandni Chowdhary, who is known for films like Manu and Shamanthakamani among others.

Kavya Kalyanram is another actress who will be seen in the upcoming show. The combination of these Telugu girls is going to make the show interesting.

All about Chef Mantra Season 3

This season will feature a total of eight episodes. The makers will release first Women's Day special episode on March 8, to honour the creativity of women through the art of cooking.

Other episodes will be released every Friday. Chef Mantra promises to deliver a pack of laughter, emotions, drama and more.