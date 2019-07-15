Check out Dharmendra's honest response to Hema Malini's clumsy sweeping video that went viral

Ever since Hema Malini's video of sweeping outside the Parliament went viral, netizens trolled the actress turned MP for her performance under the cleanliness drive.

However, amid all the bashing on social media, it was Hema Malini's husband Dharmendra who tweeted on the same, and caught everyone's attention. It was a response to a user who asked the veteran actor if his wife had ever picked up a broom in her life.

The user asked, "Sir, madam ne actually kabhi zindagi mein jhaadoo uthayi kya?" To this, Dharmendra replied, "Haan films main, mujhe bhi anaadi lag rahi thi. Maine magar bachpan mein, apni maa ka hamesha haath bataya hai. Mai jhaadoo mein maahir tha. I love cleanliness."

Furthermore, the user then replied to Dharmendra's response, "Indeed Sir!!! Loved your impromptu yet most honest reply!!! Appreciate and respect you."