Watch: BJP MPs Anurag Thakur, Hema Malini sweep Parliament premises under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pet project namely the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan has hit the Parliament streets. Under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, BJP MPs carried out cleanliness campaign on the Parliament premises.
According to a video shared by the news agency ANI, several major BJP leaders joined the cleaning campaign. BJP MPs including Minister of State (Finance) Anurag Thakur and Hema Malini took part in 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' in Parliament premises. In the video, Anurag Thakur and Hema Malini can be seen sweeping the Parliament premises.
Swachh Bharat Abhiyan or also known as Swachh Bharat Mission was originally kick-started by Narendra Modi in 2014. The Mission aims to clean up the streets, roads, and infrastructure of India's cities, towns, and rural areas. The objectives of Swachh Bharat include eliminating open defecation through the construction of household-owned and community-owned toilets and establishing an accountable mechanism of monitoring toilet use. The campaign was officially launched on October 2, 2014 at Rajghat, New Delhi by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is India's largest cleanliness drive to date with three million government employees and students from all parts of India participating in 4,043 cities, towns, and rural areas. Modi has called the campaign Satyagrah se Swachhagrah in reference to Gandhi's Champaran Satyagraha launched on April 10, 1917.
For all the live updates, latest news, views on Cricket World Cup 2019, visit https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on World Cup 2019