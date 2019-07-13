Watch: BJP MPs Anurag Thakur, Hema Malini sweep Parliament premises under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pet project namely the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan has hit the Parliament streets. Under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, BJP MPs carried out cleanliness campaign on the Parliament premises.

According to a video shared by the news agency ANI, several major BJP leaders joined the cleaning campaign. BJP MPs including Minister of State (Finance) Anurag Thakur and Hema Malini took part in 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' in Parliament premises. In the video, Anurag Thakur and Hema Malini can be seen sweeping the Parliament premises.