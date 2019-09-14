Check out Arjun Kapoor and Katrina Kaif's word play on social media over a coffee mug

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor and Katrina Kaif resorted to a little leg-pulling on social media.

It began with Katrina sharing a soulful picture of herself on Instagram and captioning it with a coffee mug.

Arjun, known for his sense of humour commented on her post referencing the cup with Karan Johar's 'Koffee with Karan' show.

"The emoji has nothing to do with the picture Katrina... is that a clue for Karan to join u for Koffee on Takht ???" he wrote.

Katrina, responded with a description of her picture and the significance of the emoji. "Arjun Kapoor this is the body language when one drinks coffee," she wrote.

Amid the gags, Arjun concluded the conversation by praising the beauty of the actor and wrote, "btw just joking Katrina Kaif don't be firing me later ... loving the vibe though...," he Instagrammed.