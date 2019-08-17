Arjun Kapoor trolls Katrina Kaif yet again, warns her not to trip wearing sunglasses

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor is known for making witty comments on the pictures of his celebrity friends. This time the actor trolled actress Katrina Kaif. In the picture posted by Kaif on Instagram, the actress is seen wearing sunglasses in a packed auditorium at night.

Katrina took to Instagram on Friday to share a picture of her performing at the IIFA’s 2017 New York edition. Sharing a picture of herself performing on Kaala Chashma, her blockbuster track from the 2016 dud Baar Baar Dekho, she wrote, “And IIFA is coming home ???????? celebrating 20 years of IIFA in Mumbai this year ????????. Performing on the IIFA stage always has the most incredible energy. Can’t wait ……donning the Kala Chashma @iifaAwards New York. #MyIIFAMoment#iifa20 #IIFAhomecoming.”