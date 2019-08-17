Arjun Kapoor trolls Katrina Kaif yet again, warns her not to trip wearing sunglasses

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor is known for making witty comments on the pictures of his celebrity friends. This time the actor trolled actress Katrina Kaif. In the picture posted by Kaif on Instagram, the actress is seen wearing sunglasses in a packed auditorium at night.
Katrina took to Instagram on Friday to share a picture of her performing at the IIFA’s 2017 New York edition. Sharing a picture of herself performing on Kaala Chashma, her blockbuster track from the 2016 dud Baar Baar Dekho, she wrote, “And IIFA is coming home ???????? celebrating 20 years of IIFA in Mumbai this year ????????. Performing on the IIFA stage always has the most incredible energy. Can’t wait ……donning the Kala Chashma @iifaAwards New York. #MyIIFAMoment#iifa20 #IIFAhomecoming.”
Arjun Kapoor’s comment that read: “Wear it (in) the day not at night… don’t want u trippin gurl !!!” His comment has been liked by over 2000 people.
This is not the first time the Namaste England actor has trolled his friend Katrina Kaif. Last month, when Katrina had posted a picture from Mexico where she went to celebrate her birthday, Arjun Kapoor wrote, “Watch where you going, girl! Hope you didn’t walk into the pillar while posing.”
Arjun Kapoor makes his way into the comment section of his friends including Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and Ranveer Singh with witty remarks.
On the professional front, Katrina will next be seen alongside Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi. Arjun, meanwhile, will be seen in Dibakar Banerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Ashutosh Gowarikar’s Panipat.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)