Chandragupta Maurya Fame Ashish Sharma's Father On Life Support: 'Next 12 Hrs Most Critical, Please Pray'

Ashish Yadav, who is best known for the role as Chandragupta Maurya in Chandragupta Maurya, took to his X to inform his fans that his father is in a critical condition.

He wrote, "Never do I post about my personal setbacks, putting it out here as need as many prayers as possible. Papa is critical, on life support, next 12 hrs most critical, today on Hanuman janmotsav please pray for his life, he still has alot to offer to this world with his words n love."

Soon after, fans took to the comments section and expressed concern. A user wrote, "Uncle will be well very soon. Sending prayers and healing vibes your way."

While another user said, "Uparwale ki kripa se...woh jald hi swasth ho jayein ye meri dua hai..." Another netizen, "No matter what religion we are, prayers /dua come from the heart..I will pray for ur father and I will fast for my prayer to be accepted. May Allah grant him a speedy recovery. Be strong dear Insha'Allah, your father will recover and regain his health."

The actor has worked in several television serials, including Prithvi Vallabh: Itihaas Bhi, Rahasya Bhi, Siya Ke Ram, Major Rudra, Rangrasiya, Rab Se Sohna Isshq, and many more.

Ashish began his film career with Love Sex Aur Dhokha, which was released in 2010 and was directed by Dibakar Banerjee.