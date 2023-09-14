Chak De! India Actor Rio Kapadia Passes Away Due To Cancer At 66

Bollywood actor Rio Kapadia, who starred in films like Chak De! India, Happy New Year, Dil Chahta Hai, among others, passed away on Thursday, September 14. His sudden demise left the entire industry shocked.

He was 66 when he breathed his last. He reportedly succumbed after a long battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife Maria and daughter Farah.

A close friend of Kapadia issued an official statement which read, "Dear friends, with great regret I wish to inform you guys that our dear friend Rio Kapadia passed away at 12:30 pm today."

Kapadia's last rites will be held in the presence of his friends and family in Mumbai on September 15, Friday.

Cine & TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) expressed its condolences on Rio's demise. He was a member of the association since 2004.

Rio Kapadia's films and shows

Kapadia played numerous memorable roles in some of the biggest Bollywood films. He is famously remembered as the commentator in Shah Rukh Khan's Chak De! India.

He was last seen in Made In Heaven 2, in which he essayed the role of Mrunal Thakur's father.

In his career spanning nearly three decades, Kapadia has starred in a number of television commercials. Not just that, but he has also been a part of several renowned television shows, including Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke, Kutumb, Judwa Raja, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, among others.

In 2013, he essayed the role of King Gandhar in the serial, Mahabharat, and he was praised for his role of the mighty king.

Rio Kapadia's last Instagram post

Kapadia shared his last Instagram post on June 5, post which, he went inactive on the handle. In his last post, he had shared photos from his Europe trip.

"Back again to the final leg of the European trip! Back to Paris. Had to see Paris in the eve from the Eiffel tower and have some last dinners in the beautiful city," he wrote along with the photos.

In the photos, he can be seen posing at some picturesque locations with his family.

Kapadia was also exceptionally good when it came to sketching. His social media handle showcases a number of sketches made by him. He had sketched the likes of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, and others.

