Rio Kapadia Death: Photos Of Made In Heaven 2 Actor With Wife, Daughter

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 14, 2023
Senior actor Rio Kapadia left the entire industry shocked after he passed away on September 14, Thursday
He was 66 at the time of his death
Rio is survived by his wife Maria and daughter Farah, who is married and has a son
In June this year, Rio had embarked on a Europe trip with his family
His social media handle is flooded with pictures of the actor with his wife, daughter, and son-in-law
Rio's last rites will be held in Mumbai on September 15, Friday
He was recently seen in the popular web series Made In Heaven 2, in which he played Mrunal Thakur's father
Thanks For Reading!