Rio Kapadia Death: Photos Of Made In Heaven 2 Actor With Wife, Daughter

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 14, 2023

Senior actor Rio Kapadia left the entire industry shocked after he passed away on September 14, Thursday

He was 66 at the time of his death

Rio is survived by his wife Maria and daughter Farah, who is married and has a son

In June this year, Rio had embarked on a Europe trip with his family

His social media handle is flooded with pictures of the actor with his wife, daughter, and son-in-law

Rio's last rites will be held in Mumbai on September 15, Friday

He was recently seen in the popular web series Made In Heaven 2, in which he played Mrunal Thakur's father

Thanks For Reading!

Chak De! India Actor Rio Kapadia Passes Away Due To Cancer At 66
Find out More