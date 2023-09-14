Rio Kapadia Death: Best Films & Shows Of The Actor

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 14, 2023
Actor Rio Kapadia, who passed away on September 14, has been a part of several projects over the years. He was last seen in the second season of Made In Heaven with Mrunal Thakur. Take a look at some other films and shows of the late actor:
Chak De India - In the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer, he essayed the role of Australia Commentator
Khuda Haafiz - In the 2020 film, starring Vidyut Jammwal, Rio Kapadia played the role of Commander Ali Azam Ghazi
Avrodh: The Siege Within - In the series, Rio Kapadia played the role of an Army officer. Before the show's release, he had said that he was 'proud' to wear a uniform for the show
Happy New Year - He was also a part of Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and Abhishek Bachchan's 2014 film. It was directed by Farah Khan
Dil Chahta Hai - Rio Kapadia played a pivotal role in Aamir Khan, Akshaye Khanna and Saif Ali Khan's 2001 film
Mardaani - Rio Kapadia had played a supporting role in Rani Mukerji's Mardaani
Thanks For Reading!