Rio Kapadia Death: Shah Rukh Khan To Sridevi, Actors Sketched By Late Star

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 14, 2023
Actor Rio Kapadia passed away on September 14, Thursday, at the age of 66
Along with being an impressive actor, Rio was also an impeccable sketch artist. He has sketched some of the biggest names of Bollywood, including Shah Rukh Khan
His sketch of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan together was lauded by his followers
He had also sketched a portrait of late actress Sridevi
Post Rishi Kapoor's demise in 2020, Rio had shared a portrait of the legendary actor sketched by him, and wrote, "R.I.P. Loved your flair, style n elegance. God bless."
"Enjoyed sketching the Dhak dhak girl..." he wrote, sharing a sketch of Madhuri Dixit
Sharing a sketch that he made of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Rio had written, "I see a lot of Aishwarya. Thought i will show u folks one of my latest too."
He had also sketched an almost-perfect portrait of Amjad Khan as Gabbar Singh
Rio did not just sketch for leisure but he did it professionally too. In 2017, he had sketched a portrait of legendary actor Shashi Kapoor and had put it up for sale
The portrait of Jackie Shroff sketched by Rio was appreciated by fans of the star
