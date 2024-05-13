Chacha Vidhayak Hai Humaare's Onima Kashyap Reveals Traumatic Experience With A Director: 'He Asked Me To Stand..' (Exclusive)

From her presence in the commercial advertisement world to the acting industry, Onima has consistently mesmerized the audience with her diverse performances and dedication towards her work. The actress who is currently in buzz for her latest release- Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare 3, offers insights into the industry’s darker realities and shares a harrowing experience which happened to her.

Narrating the ordeal, Onima says,"At the start of my career, while auditioning for roles, I had a very traumatic experience with a director. I was once called by a director to his office regarding the discussion of the project and me without any idea of his intentions, went to his office, but after reaching there, instead of talking about the project or script, he immediately asked me to stand and turn around just to scrutinise the way I look. He wanted to judge me on the basis of my physical appearance rather than my talent. His intentions didn’t seem right and pure to me, so I left the office and never contacted that person again."

Asked about her perspective on such incidents in the industry and how newcomers should face such challenges, Onima says,"Sometimes these kinds of experience take a toll on the mental health of a person who is trying to deal with the uncertainty in the industry. In my opinion, entering the entertainment world requires sharp-mindedness and it’s crucial for everyone, especially new comers to prioritise their safety and be cautious of people who try to take their advantage in the sake of giving work."

Professionally, Onima is well known for her Coca-Cola hoardings all over India and has done many TV commercials, like Nivea, Limca, Lux, Kalyan Jewellers, Parachute and many more. One of her popular projects includes Magicbricks ad with Ayushmann Khurrana and a music video with Bhuvan Bam. She has worked with many legendary actors, like Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Vivek Oberio, Rajkumar Rao and has also done several Malayalam, Telugu and Tamil ads as well.

In terms of acting on the web, she is known for Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare season 1, 2 and 3, the TVF sports drama ‘SIXER’ on Amazon mini TV and, in terms of films, she is known for Maniyarayile Ashokan.